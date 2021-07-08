Cancel
Video Games

League of Legends’ summer event features a visual novel

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games is announcing a big summer event, Sentinels of Light, that will take place across all five of its currently available games: League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant. Each game will receive themed content during the event, but League of Legends players will get a special treat: they’ll be able to play through a visual novel-style story experience right in the game’s client.

