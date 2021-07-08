Meet The Cast Of The Next 'Power' Series, Powerbook III: Raising Kanan
The talented young actors & actresses bringing the backstory of 50 Cent's character Kanan to life check in at ESSENCE Fest. The 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s Entertainment All Access Experience featured a virtual discussion with the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Moderated by ESSENCE Senior Entertainment Editor Brande Victorian, the panel unpacked the backstory behind 50 Cent’s character Kanan, as well as his family dynamic and the experiences that shaped him into the man he would ultimately become.www.essence.com
