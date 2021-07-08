Meet The Cast Of The Next 'Power' Series, Powerbook III: Raising Kanan

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The third installment of STARZ and 50 Cent’s Power universe is here and the stars were out and about last week for the show’s big premiere. Held at the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center in New York City, the Power Book III: Raising Kanan red carpet brought out celebrities and new and old cast members of the series including 50 Cent, Michael Rainey Jr., Woody McClain, La La Anthony, and of course our girl ‘Tasha’ played by the beautiful Naturi Naughton.