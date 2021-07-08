Critics: Postal Service plans imperil community newspapers

Are we witnessing the quietly orchestrated demise of the United States Postal Service?. I have used the Postal Service regularly for the usual activities of paying bills, sending letters and cards, and sending packages such as books since approximately 1967. Only extremely rarely were bills not received or payments lost ... until approximately two months ago. At that time, to my surprise, Waste Management informed me that my payment had not been received. Subsequently month after that, the National Grid bill arrived showing that I had missed my June payment only for me to subsequently track down that I had never received my June bill in the mail. That same day someone else’s water bill was included in my mail (which I subsequently delivered to the Post Office for redelivery).