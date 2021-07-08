Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Business groups, unions join together on infrastructure plan

By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6hzM_0arIClQr00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Major business and union groups have formed a new coalition designed to add momentum for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that the Senate is expected to take up this month.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO, along with trade groups representing manufacturers and retailers, announced the coalition Thursday. The group’s formation comes as a bipartisan group of senators tries to craft a bill from a blueprint that aims to dramatically boost public works spending over the next five years.

“Don’t let partisan differences get in the way of action – pass significant, meaningful infrastructure legislation now,” said the new Coalition for Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment.

The business and union groups often differ on policy issues in Washington, but that has not been the case when it comes to infrastructure as they tout the prospect of new jobs that would be created shoring up the country’s roads, bridges, rail lines and airports. They have emphasized that the legislation should be something that lawmakers from both parties can support.

“I appreciate the supportive words. Those are music to my ears,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said of the coalition’s announcement during an event held by the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank that works to advance what it views as the best ideas from both political parties to solve problems.

Buttigieg described the framework agreed to by senators as an “incredibly ambitious deal that reflects a shared ambition to do big things.” Still, he worries that some may find it “politically advantageous to fail.”

“I think the biggest threat to this is politics,” Buttigieg said, adding, “I can’t think of better politics than actually delivering something that the American people want. I mean, the popularity that this has is off the charts.”

The framework agreed to by lawmakers has its critics on both sides of the political aisle. A group of influential conservative groups, including the Club for Growth and Heritage Action, says the compromise bill would “spend $1.2 trillion on Left-leaning priorities and fails to properly pay for it." The groups said some of the pay-fors identified in the bipartisan blueprint should be used to pay down the national debt.

Meanwhile, many Democratic lawmakers and groups are working to ensure that Congress not approve the $1.2 trillion package until there’s also a second bill providing additional money for health care, housing and other programs, which is unlikely to win GOP votes.

Buttigieg said the next few days and weeks are going to be decisive.

“It’s not a small thing to turn the outlines of an agreement, however hard won or however detailed into legislative text,” Buttigieg said. “We can’t let our energy dip at all in this critical phase.”

The bipartisan legislation would need 60 votes to pass the Senate. Speaking at a local Chamber of Commerce luncheon in northern Kentucky, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell dismissed Biden’s broader infrastructure goals as “wildly out of line.”

But he suggested the narrower, bipartisan package shows promise — so long as it’s “credibly paid for."

“I think there’s a decent chance that may come together,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
46K+
Followers
60K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Industry
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Kentucky State
Washington, DC
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ap#Senate#The Afl Cio#Transportation#American#Democratic#Gop#Republican#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Effort to fund racially diverse climate groups gets momentum

Efforts to increase how much philanthropic funding goes to minority-led environmental organizations are gaining momentum, with one group's push for transparency from the nation's top climate donors drawing big-name support. For months, Donors of Color Network, a philanthropic group dedicated to funding racial equity efforts, has asked the top 40...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stimulus update: IRS sends new batch of stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service has issued 2.2 million COVID-19 stimulus payments during the past six weeks, the agency announced Wednesday. The agency has now sent more than 171 million payments, representing more than $400 billion since the program began on March 12, the IRS said in a statement. The payments,...
New York City, NYPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

AP editor, Times columnist among new Pulitzer Board chairs

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York Times opinion columnist Gail Collins, Associated Press Editor at Large John Daniszewski and journalist Katherine Boo have been elected as co-chairs of the Pulitzer Prize Board, the organization announced Thursday. They succeed ProPublica Editor-in-Chief Stephen Engelberg and Simon & Schuster Vice President and...
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

University of California regents approve rare tuition hike

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — University of California regents on Thursday approved a multiyear plan to raise tuition and fees at the system’s 10 campuses. The proposed increase is the first since 2017 and had been criticized by opponents as a “forever hike.” University officials say the increase is needed to maintain the quality of the public university system and provide more financial aid to students.
PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN council rejects Russian bid to get rid of Bosnia high rep

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Thursday rejected a resolution put forward by Russia and China that would have immediately stripped the powers of the international high representative overseeing implementation of the 1995 peace agreement that ended the devastating war in Bosnia, and eliminated the position entirely in one year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy