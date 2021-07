Ann Surg Oncol. 2021 Jul 15. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-10275-9. Online ahead of print. Significant variations in the patterns of care, incidence, and mortality rates of several common cancers have been noted. These disparities have been attributed to a complex interplay of factors, including genetic, environmental, and healthcare-related components. Within this review, primarily focusing on commonly occurring cancers (breast, lung, colorectal), we initially summarize the burden of these disparities with regard to incidence and screening patterns. We then explore the interaction between several proven genetic, epigenetic, and environmental influences that are known to contribute to these disparities.