KEARNEY, Neb. — Staff from the city of Kearney will begin assisting residents with tree debris cleanup on Monday. They say this is due to the amount of tree damage that occurred in several areas throughout the City of Kearney during the evening hours of Friday, July 9. City officials ask that you please place your tree debris on the street or as close to the curb as possible, but make sure to not block the street or create a traffic hazard.