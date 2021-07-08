Cancel
Huntsville, TX

City picks site for proposed animal shelter, will spend $1.4 million to restart plans

By Michelle Wulfson, The Huntsville Item, Texas
 14 days ago

Jul. 8—The city of Huntsville moved one step closer towards finding a home for the community's lost, stray and abandoned animals at Tuesday's city council meeting. Plans were approved for a proposed city animal shelter to be constructed at the transfer station, which is already owned by the city and functions as a collection area for garbage and waste that is destined for the landfill.

