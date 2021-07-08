Park City's Effort to Calm Traffic in Prospector Balances Utility and Aesthetic Appeal
Park City's traffic calming project, called People-First Streets, allows residents to create ways to slow cars so pedestrians and bikers can safely navigate neighborhoods. Late in June, about a dozen volunteers painted bright graphic designs on streets flanking crosswalks on Sidewinder Drive and Gold Dust Lane in Prospector. They also placed buckets of flowers inside stacks of tires painted white.www.kpcw.org
