Park City, UT

Park City's Effort to Calm Traffic in Prospector Balances Utility and Aesthetic Appeal

KPCW
 13 days ago
Park City's traffic calming project, called People-First Streets, allows residents to create ways to slow cars so pedestrians and bikers can safely navigate neighborhoods. Late in June, about a dozen volunteers painted bright graphic designs on streets flanking crosswalks on Sidewinder Drive and Gold Dust Lane in Prospector. They also placed buckets of flowers inside stacks of tires painted white.

www.kpcw.org

KPCW

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
