Why Is Everyone Talking About the “Cat Person” Short Story Again?

A few weeks ago, we reported that The Flight Attendant’s Susanna Fogel was set to direct a big-screen adaptation of “Cat Person,” the viral New Yorker story by Kristen Roupenian from 2017 about (more or less) a particularly bad dating experience between a young woman and an older man. Coming in at the height of #MeToo, the story was an effective illustration of a certain kind of male behavior that some people immediately recognized and other people immediately used to tell on themselves with exaggerated defenses of the man in the story. One reader named Alexis Nowicki didn’t just recognize the behavior of the man in the story, though, she recognized character details and plot points and the name of her hometown… because it turned out that “Cat Person” was based on (or at least inspired by) her life and her relationship with an older man, even though she had never met Kristen Roupenian.