Why Is Everyone Talking About the “Cat Person” Short Story Again?

By Emma Specte r
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 14 days ago
At times, it seems as though “the discourse”—a.k.a. what’s being obsessively discussed on Twitter, a site that consumes more of my time and brain space than I like to admit—is cyclical. Four years after the release of “Cat Person,” a short story about a hookup gone wrong written by author Kristen Roupenian for The New Yorker, we’re somehow debating it again, as though the furor that accompanied its initial reception wasn’t enough. Below, get all the answers to your questions about why, exactly, the story is back in the ether.

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

