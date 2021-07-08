Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

A Canadian shelter sells older cats like used cars, and it's pretty effective ... and hilarious.

By Lori White
Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uYKF_0arIBza000

This article originally appeared on 08.29.15

These mustached Canadians decided to treat older shelter cats like used cars.

Why? Because in a world where around 8 million pets enter shelters and only around 4 million get out, that's a lot of sad math.

In an attempt to stop that sad math, the kind folks from the Calgary Humane Society got creative.

They got weird.

They discovered some very adept cat performers.

They pulled out all the stops to help future cat owners realize that pre-owned cats are the way to go!

And in addition to the commercial, the cats were priced to go on a very special Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7DZJ_0arIBza000

Kittens are popular. There's no way around it. They're kittens! I used to be kitten-crazy (I was a child!), but I've adopted older cats and so have my friends. They're special. They're cute. They're soulful. And instead of adorably biting your fingers until they grow up past kittenhood, older cats chill out on your couch and teach you about relaxing.

I'm sharing this because it might save a pre-owned cat.

We missed the Big Sale Saturday (but let's be real, pre-owned cats are always priced to go), but the love for pre-owned cats continues. And this commercial, well ... it's timeless. And worth a watch.

Comments / 4

Upworthy

Upworthy

21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#The Cats#Cat Owners#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Canada
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsThe Independent

Specially-trained dog uses toilet like a human when her owners aren’t around

A specially-trained golden retriever uses the toilet like a human whenever her owners aren’t around to take her for a walk. Footage shows Tokyo propping herself up in the bathroom to relieve herself. Alejandro Rodriguez Corrales explained how he trained the smart dog to use the toilet. “I taught her...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Pancytopenia: ‘Heartbreaking’ alert for cat owners as hundreds of pets die from rare illness

A number of cat food brands have been recalled as a precaution after a rise in cats dying from a rare and unexplainable illness.Some 443 cats have been recently diagnosed with Pancytopenia 284 of who sadly died, ITV News reported.Pancytopenia is a disease that occurs when a cat has very low white and red blood cell counts and may be caused by anaemia, bleeding, clotting, sepsis, blood cancer, bone cancer and immune system disorders, among other things.The Royal Veterinary College has described this illness as “heartbreaking” - often affecting young kittens and frequently more than one pet in the same...
Petschinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: The beauty and magic of black cats

Last week we featured charming sisters Sabrina and Tabitha, two one year old black kitties, and sadly, no one stepped up to offer them loving homes. It is a sad reality that in shelters across America, black pets, both dogs and cats, are the last to be adopted, and sometimes the first to be euthanized.
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Animal shelters flooded with unwanted cats

Mike and Faith Wicks are sick and tired of people using their property as a dumping ground for unwanted pets. “It’s gotta stop,” Faith said. Earlier this year, two orange and white cats showed up at the Wicks’ home on Lane 6. They obviously were not feral, Faith said, as one rolled over for a belly rub. Another domesticated cat — which Mike said appeared to have been set on fire — showed up last week.
PetsNewsweek

Animal Shelter Creates Hilarious Bio for Cat Called Dave

An animal shelter has gone above and beyond to help an adorable cat by the name of Dave find his new forever home. In a heartwarming post shared to Reddit by u/Justice_Bananas, cat lovers were given a glimpse of the hilarious bio created by staff to help the friendly feline impress any prospective new owner.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Cats will be BANNED from going outside 24 hours a day under new rules that could see owners fined if pets leave their properties

A council is receiving howls of protest over its decision to introduce a 24-hour 'cat curfew' in the neighbourhood, forcing felines to stay at home. Knox City Council in Melbourne's eastern suburbs voted to introduce the regulation forcing cat owners to keep their pets on their property for 24 hours a day from October 1 this year.
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

Why Do Dogs Lick You? 12 Super Cute Reasons

Licking is an instinctive behavior in dogs. However, it can mean a variety of different things. It could be a way for the dog to act affectionate, to learn more about their surroundings, or to communicate with their owner. If you’ve been wondering why do dogs lick you, here are a few potential reasons:
PetsABC 4

The cat that will never stop bringing a smile to your face

Best Friends Animal Society at Lifesaving Center in Sugar House currently has a few dogs and more than 130 cats and kittens that need a loving home. Best Friends would love for anyone looking to adopt a cat or kitten (or two) to check out all the cuties they have available. It is full-on kitten season, so they have lots of litter and mamas whose babies have been adopted, or are ready to be adopted. So whatever age, gender, color, breed you’re looking for, Best Friends probably has it. Please consider adopting a fantastic feline! All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, so it’s cheaper to adopt than to get a free one and pay for all those services!
Animalskiss951.com

WATCH: Sneaky Shelter Cat Escapes Out Of “Escape Proof” Cage

Cats can be very mischievous, and get in and out of some pretty tight spaces, but this one shocked me. The Atascosa County Animal Control released a video on their Facebook of one of their cats escaping what they considered to be an “escape proof” cage. The video shows the...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Murphy is great example of why senior cats rule

Hello everyone, happy summer! I am a big teddy bear named Murphy. I am 10-years-young, and I was surrendered to the shelter because the family situation (with kids) was just not working out well. I am soft, super sweet, affectionate and loving. I am declawed on my front paws. I...

Comments / 4

Community Policy