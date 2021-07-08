Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Deafheaven Releases Melodic New Song “The Gnashing” and Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia black metal band Deafheaven released their newest track, “The Gnashing,” from their upcoming album Infinite Granite. The band announced in June that their album will drop via Sargent House on August 20th. The producer for the album is no other than Justin Meldal-Johnsen. Johnsen, who is known to produce more rock music than metal, produced Paramore’s 2017 album After Laughter, Wolf Alice’s Visions of a Life and in 2011, M83’s massive and critically acclaimed album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. Most recently, Johnsen produced Poppy’s new single “Her.”

