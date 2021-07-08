Collinsville, 9 other school districts unite in call to action
COLLINSVILLE — Wednesday, a group of 10 superintendents from throughout the state, including the Collinsville School District, launched an email campaign asking for their peer superintendents and school boards to unite in a call for immediate guidance to open schools or to return control to the locally-elected school boards by the governor, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).www.theintelligencer.com
Comments / 1