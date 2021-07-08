Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collinsville, IL

Collinsville, 9 other school districts unite in call to action

By Charles Bolinger
theintelligencer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLINSVILLE — Wednesday, a group of 10 superintendents from throughout the state, including the Collinsville School District, launched an email campaign asking for their peer superintendents and school boards to unite in a call for immediate guidance to open schools or to return control to the locally-elected school boards by the governor, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collinsville, IL
Health
City
Rochester, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Springfield, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
Collinsville, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
City
East Moline, IL
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Call To Action#Isbe#Idph#Jump Start#Triad#Vandalia Cusd#Centralia High School#North Shore School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 1

Community Policy