Rangers Free Agent Targets: Casey Cizikas
The New York Rangers enter the offseason with a need to bolster their grit and toughness. There are plenty of talented depth pieces available in this free-agent class, but one of the best options is Casey Cizikas. The long-time New York Islanders’ center has been an integral piece on the rugged fourth line alongside Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck. Together, the trio has battered opposing defenses, enforcing their will and dictating the physical side of the game whenever they grace the ice.thehockeywriters.com
