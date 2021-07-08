Rangers Free Agent Targets: Casey Cizikas

If there is one thing we think we know this offseason, it’s that the Rangers will target at least one left defenseman on the free agent market. They don’t need to break the bank on one, they just need a 3LD that can eat minutes effectively. The criteria for the Rangers is going to be relatively simple. They are going to look for a cheaper defenseman, as they already have their top two LD accounted for. They are also likely going to go with someone who has more of a defensive reputation, and hopefully the reputation coincides with the actual results on the ice. There is one defenseman that sticks out as a perfect fit for the Rangers, and that is Jake McCabe.