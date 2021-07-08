‘Black Widow’: How the Limited Time Frame Influenced Ray Winstone’s “Cowardly” Villain

People are pretty passionate about Star Wars. Those movies about events that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, really get some fans riled up. Naturally, there’s been a lot of arguments online in the past few years about which Star Wars flick is the worst, in part due to extremely mixed receptions to both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. So we figured it might be fun to issue a survey and ask a bunch of people which Star Wars movie was the absolute worst. Everybody and their mother has made some kind of Star Wars ranking, but we’re here to give you an unofficial group selection.