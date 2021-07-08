Cancel
‘Black Widow’: How the Limited Time Frame Influenced Ray Winstone’s “Cowardly” Villain

By Vanessa Armstrong
/Film
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year’s delay, Black Widow is finally here! That means we also have a new Marvel Cinematic Universe villain to add to the rosters. Given the movie’s short timeframe between the end of Captain American: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, creating that villain had a unique set of challenges. /Film talked with the movie’s screenwriter, Eric Pearson, about how he created the insidious Dreykov (Ray Winstone), including how he made sure the Red Room leader’s evil machinations made sense in the MCU world.

