Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Live R&B music making a comeback with Lucky Daye concert this weekend

By Shelby Stewart, Houston Chronicle
tribuneledgernews.com
 14 days ago

Jul. 8—Concerts and live performances are making their way back to the stage this year, and Houston has an impressive lineup of shows on the books. Adding to the list of outdoor shows this summer is Good Vibes HTX, the entertainment brand that's brought heavyweight talent to the Bayou City. Since its debut in 2016, the company has managed to bring acts like Erykah Badu and Young Dolph to the city of Houston.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Paige, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Paige
Person
Kaash Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Concerts#Live Performances#Good Vibes Htx#The Water Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Retail
News Break
Music
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

New U.S. Capitol Police chief named after Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A retired Maryland county law enforcement official has been named chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, filling a vacancy created when his predecessor resigned over the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The Capitol Police Board said on Thursday it appointed J. Thomas Manger, who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy