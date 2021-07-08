Cancel
POTUS

White House brushes off deleted Taiwan tweet as an ‘honest mistake’

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House on Thursday dismissed the deletion of a tweet with an image of Taiwan’s flag by its COVID Response Team as an “honest mistake.”. “This was an honest mistake that was made by the team handling graphics and social media, and should not in any way be viewed as a shift in official US policy. When we recognized the mistake, we removed the tweet,” press secretary Jen Psaki said at the White House daily press briefing.

