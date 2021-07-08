White House brushes off deleted Taiwan tweet as an ‘honest mistake’

Forget about a summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping: The U.S. and China had trouble even agreeing on the protocol for a meeting between senior diplomats. A spat over who on the Chinese side was an equivalent rank to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for her visit to Asia in July became the latest sign of how far relations have plummeted. The dispute betrays deeper concerns and mistrust as well as the murkiness of who’s really important in Beijing.