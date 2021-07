Netflix has released a The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf teaser trailer and announced an August 23, 2021 release date for the anime film. The Witcher TV series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich co-produced it, and it was written and produced by Beau DeMayo. Studio Mir’s Kwang Il Han was the director. Nightmare of the Wolf is a prequel to the TV series that is about a young Vesemir prior to becoming Geralt’s mentor, and Vesemir is a “swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin.” However, when a “strange new monster” threatens a kingdom, it sets Vesemir on an adventure that has him running into “demons of his past.” The teaser trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has a pretty breezy tone overall though.