Kiefer Sutherland to Play Eleanor Roosevelt’s Husband in The First Lady

Cover picture for the articleKiefer Sutherland, 46th president in Designated Survivor, has also been elected 32nd. He’s set to co-star as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s The First Lady, a series reframing American leadership through the women in the White House. Season one interweaves the personal and political exploits of three women in command across three eras. Gillian Anderson stars as Eleanor Roosevelt, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. O.T. Fagbenle plays Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart takes on Gerald Ford, and Dakota Fanning plays daughter Susan Ford. Additional guest stars include Judy Greer as Betty Ford’s trusted confidante and social secretary Nancy Howe, Jayme Lawson as young Michelle Obama, Kristine Froseth as young Betty Ford, and Rhys Wakefield as President Ford’s deputy chief of staff Dick Cheney. So, presidential drama that won’t affect your livelihood is coming soon.

Community Policy