Kiefer Sutherland to Play Eleanor Roosevelt’s Husband in The First Lady

Theodore Roosevelt was what a lot of people would call a very busy individual since from the moment he entered politics he was something of a busy body that almost never slowed down until he had little to no choice or if he was stymied by a political opponent. In the end, the only thing to stop him was a blood clot that did the job that an assassin’s bullet could not years before. Saying that Roosevelt was ‘tough’ is kind of an understatement since this is a man that was shot, called for his would-be assassin to remain unharmed, and then delivered the rest of his interrupted speech before accepting, not seeking, medical attention. Likely as not, there is a bit of fabrication to the tale, but the mere fact that the telling is there, to begin with, is enough to think that this man was more than a little extraordinary since trying to think that any president within the last 100 years would have been able to do this is hard to imagine. But in order to play this individual, it would require someone that is seen to be equally tough, at least when they’re on the screen.