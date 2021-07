Arkansas State football junior running back Marcel Murray has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. The honor is annually awarded to the nation’s top college running back. Murray is one of 82 players from across the nation to receive a spot on the watch list for the award and earned a spot for the third consecutive season. He is one of five A-State backs to earn the recognition in at least two different seasons and just the third to do so in three different years, joining standouts Warren Wand (2016-18) and Reggie Arnold (2007-09) as the only three to do so.