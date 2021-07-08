Cancel
Jasper, IN

Patoka 2000 Duck Race results

Patoka 2000 held the annual duck race at the Jasper Municipal Pool on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The duck race is a fundraiser that supports the efforts of Patoka 2000 – a beautification group of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce that works hard throughout the year to clean up the Patoka River entryway into Jasper. They ensure the plants and flags on the bridge look nice, educate folks about the proper planting and pruning of trees, dedicate and bless a tree each year on Arbor Day that shows good tree care, assist the Jasper Park Department with the annual tree give-away, and are a resource for people who might have specific questions regarding city beautification and trees.

