Venezuela: intense gun battles rage in Caracas between gangs and police

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenezuelan authorities have closed roads in Caracas amid intense raging gun battles between security forces and organized crime gangs that analysts say are trying to expand the territory under their control in the capital. Heavily armed criminal groups have moved in the past month to residential and commercial areas from...

Nicolás Maduro
#Street Gang#Police#Caracas#Casualties#Venezuelan#State#El Cementerio#Catholic
