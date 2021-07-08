Construction To Slow Traffic In West Point In More Ways Than One

West Point, CA – Motorists can expect road closures and minor delays as construction on Bald Mountain Road in West Point aims to slow motorists down. Crews will be installing street signs, roadway markings and three-speed tables, or flat-topped speed humps. Calaveras County road officials detail that they will be placed at midblock intervals and “designed to slow motorists down by raising the entire wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce traffic speed.” They added that, unlike a speed bump, the flat-top design allows cars to maintain slightly higher speeds of around 20-25 mph.