WVU men’s soccer release ‘challenging, yet exciting’ 2021 schedule

By John Krysinsky
pittsburghsoccernow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (July 8, 2021) – Highlighted by 10 home matches, West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2021 men’s soccer schedule. The Mountaineers’ slate features 17 regular-season matches, with three exhibition contests. In all, WVU is set to take on five teams who qualified for the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament this fall, including two College Cup participants.

