Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Gene therapy for sickle cell disease: progress and competition

By Jacob Bell
biopharmadive.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: BioPharma Dive, as part of our gene therapy coverage, is taking a closer look at inherited diseases for which researchers are developing genetic medicines. We aim to give a brief overview of the pipeline and lay out what could come next for such drugs. This, on sickle cell disease, is our latest.

www.biopharmadive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle Cell Disease#Stem Cell#Biopharma Dive#Crispr Therapeutics#Vertex Pharmaceuticals#Fda#Hydroxyurea#Lentiglobin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
New York City, NYNewswise

Gene Therapy May Preserve Vision in Retinal Disease and Serious Retinal Injury

Newswise — (New York, NY – July 22, 2021) –Gene therapy in mouse models showed promise in preventing vision loss or blindness from serious retinal injury including optic nerve damage, and from retinal disease including diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, Mount Sinai researchers report. Their study, published in the July 22 online publication of Cell, could transform treatment for those at risk of major vision loss from retinal degenerative diseases, which currently have no cure.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Risk Factors ID’d for Severe COVID-19 With Sickle Cell Disease

WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) — A history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions may increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization in individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD), according to a study published online July 1 in Blood Advances. Lana Mucalo, M.D., from...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

NIH-funded study finds gene therapy may restore missing enzyme in rare disease

A new study published in Nature Communications suggests that gene therapy delivered into the brain may be safe and effective in treating aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency. AADC deficiency is a rare neurological disorder that develops in infancy and leads to near absent levels of certain brain chemicals, serotonin and dopamine, that are critical for movement, behavior, and sleep. Children with the disorder have severe developmental, mood dysfunction including irritability, and motor disabilities including problems with talking and walking as well as sleep disturbances. Worldwide there have been approximately 135 cases of this disease reported.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Gene therapy restores missing dopamine in children with rare brain disease

After 8 years of living with an ultrarare genetic brain disorder that left her unable to walk or talk, a girl enrolled in a clinical trial whose new results suggest gene therapy can alter the course of such inherited diseases, even after many years, STAT reports. The patient had AADC deficiency, a disorder that keeps the brain from generating dopamine and serotonin, essential molecules that allow brain cells to communicate back and forth. Researchers injected harmless viruses carrying healthy copies of the AADC gene into her brain so cells would make a missing enzyme. Within months, the patient—and six other children in the trial—recovered the ability to generate dopamine, researchers report this week in Nature Communications. That has let many of them walk on their own—and talk with assistance—for the first time. The results also suggest the brain has an unexpected ability to make new connections once a missing enzyme is restored.
Cancersciencecodex.com

The cells combating a deadly lung disease

Single-cell RNA sequencing has revealed a subset of cells that could provide protection from a rare, but severely debilitating and fatal, lung disease. The findings were published by Nagoya University researchers and colleagues in the European Respiratory Journal. Further research could lead to new therapeutic strategies for the disease, called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Healthsciencecodex.com

Innovative gene therapy 'reprograms' cells to reverse neurological deficiencies

A novel method of gene therapy is helping children born with a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency that causes severe physical and developmental disabilities. The study, led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine, offers new hope to those living with incurable genetic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Anti-VEGF Therapy for Retinal Disease

Drawbacks and challenges associated with the administration of anti-VEGF injections currently available to treat retinal diseases. Albert J. Augustin, MD: We’ll now move forward and speak briefly about anti-VEGF therapy in general. Dr Peto, can you briefly discuss how anti-VEGF drugs have become the mainstay of therapy for so many retinal diseases? What’s the mechanism of action, and why are those drugs so successful?
Ohio StatePhramalive.com

Ohio State Researchers Use Gene Therapy to Treat Children with Rare AADC Disease

A new study has found potential in a novel gene therapy method to help children born with the rare genetic and neurodegenerative disorder, AADC deficiency. Researchers from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center published their findings in the online scientific journal Nature Communications.
Healthbiopharmadive.com

Gene therapy for Fabry: early stages, promising results

Editor's note: BioPharma Dive, as part of our gene therapy coverage, is taking a closer look at inherited diseases for which researchers are developing genetic medicines. We aim to give a brief overview of the pipeline and lay out what could come next for such drugs. This, on Fabry disease, is our latest.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Sickle Cell Disease Drugs Market Technology Advancement and Trends 2030

Research Nester released a report titled “Sickle Cell Disease Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers a detailed overview of the global sickle cell disease drugs market in terms of market segmentation by treatment type, disease type, end-user, and by region. The global sickle cell disease...
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

Chance That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Gene Therapy? 'Zero'

July 19, 2021 -- There are lots of unfounded fears about the COVID-19 vaccines floating around, and one of the most pervasive is the idea that these new shots aren't really vaccines, but that they will somehow change your genes or insert themselves into the DNA of your cells. You...
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Gene Therapy Improves Neurological Disease, Population Health Management

- A study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine shows that a new method of gene therapy is providing relief for children born with AADC deficiency. Additionally, the study offers treatment insight into population health management for those living with incurable genetic and neurodegenerative diseases.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Novel method of gene therapy promises to transform the treatment of rare genetic disorder

A novel method of gene therapy is helping children born with a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency that causes severe physical and developmental disabilities. The study, led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine, offers new hope to those living with incurable genetic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

Bluebird resumes marketing gene therapy in Europe

Bluebird bio, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drug company, on Friday said it will resume selling one of its gene therapies in Europe after voluntarily halting marketing in February over safety concerns. Known as Zynteglo, the therapy was conditionally approved in Europe about two years ago as a treatment for certain people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy