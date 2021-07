So you have a scoop of vanilla ice cream. What do you top it with? Candy? Chocolate syrup? How about some Basil & Olive Oil? No seriously. Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so I found this list of 15 weird ice cream toppings that are supposed to be really good. Some I didn’t have to try (they suggested French Fries….like there are people in the world who DON’T already dip their fries in their milkshakes). Others, like balsamic vinegar, raised an eyebrow. So, I took a handful of the ones I was most curious about, and I did some taste-testing.