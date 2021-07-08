RAW: Firefighters battle fire in Greensboro

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection “will do the job it set out to do” despite Republicans’ vow to boycott the probe. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that Republicans won’t participate after Pelosi rejected two of the...
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Cuban security minister and an interior ministry special forces unit for alleged human rights abuses in a crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month. The move marked the first concrete steps by President Joe Biden's administration...
The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, a reminder that the labor market was far from being out of the woods as the nation confronts a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections. Still, the weekly jobless...
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Democrat Abby Finkenauer, who was one of the youngest women in Congress before losing her re-election bid last year, on Thursday said she would run for the Iowa U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer faces an uphill battle in a Republican-leaning...
Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday voted along party lines to advance President Biden ’s nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management. The committee voted 10-10 on the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning Thursday, which under the committee rules means it will advance to the full Senate floor.
(CNN) — Many parents were thrilled to have hundreds of dollars suddenly land in their bank accounts last week, as the Internal Revenue Service distributed the first of six monthly child tax credit payments. This is the first time the child tax credit is being paid out on a monthly...
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the Arkansas law that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth as part of the state’s legal battle with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The ACLU requested a preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge James Moody over the law, which punishes physicians for...
Comments / 0