Local sports reporter Courtney Cox joins ‘The Greg Hill Show’ at WEEI

Courtney Cox will be joining as the third co-host of the weekday show, "The Greg Hill Show" Courtesy photo

WEEI announced a new co-host, Courtney Cox, for “The Greg Hill Show,” Thursday morning. The local sports broadcaster will be joining current hosts Greg Hill and former New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins on the show, which airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“As a well-established broadcaster in this market, Courtney will bring a new perspective to our morning show and we’re excited to have her join the team,” said Tim Clarke, senior vice president and marketing manager for Audacy Boston.

Cox, who currently works at NESN, joined as a digital host and reporter in 2016 and has covered events including three Super Bowls, one World Series and a Stanley Cup Final. Prior to working at NESN, she was an anchor and reporter for LAX Sports Network as well as a digital reporter for ACC Network.

“Courtney’s knowledge of the New England sports landscape coupled with her experience covering some of our team’s biggest recent moments will make her a valuable asset to our station,” Clarke said.

A Massachusetts native, Cox grew up in Lowell before attending Boston College. There, she competed for three years on the cheerleading team for the Eagles.

Her on-air career in sports also began at Boston College, where she was a sports reporter for Eagle Eye View and the in-game live host for Boston College Athletics sports games.

The Greg Hill Show has been in search of a third co-host since the departure of Danielle Murr in early March of this year. Cox is set to begin on the show July 19.

“This has already been the wildest experience and I can’t wait to officially get to work,” Cox said. “Greg, Wiggy, Ken, and Curtis have already been so welcoming and I’m honored to join this family and this new wave at WEEI and Audacy.”