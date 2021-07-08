Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Local sports reporter Courtney Cox joins ‘The Greg Hill Show’ at WEEI

By Mihiro Shimano
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 14 days ago

She is set to begin on air as co-host July 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0Gcl_0arI9AtQ00
Courtney Cox will be joining as the third co-host of the weekday show, "The Greg Hill Show" Courtesy photo

WEEI announced a new co-host, Courtney Cox, for “The Greg Hill Show,” Thursday morning. The local sports broadcaster will be joining current hosts Greg Hill and former New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins on the show, which airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“As a well-established broadcaster in this market, Courtney will bring a new perspective to our morning show and we’re excited to have her join the team,” said Tim Clarke, senior vice president and marketing manager for Audacy Boston.

Cox, who currently works at NESN, joined as a digital host and reporter in 2016 and has covered events including three Super Bowls, one World Series and a Stanley Cup Final. Prior to working at NESN, she was an anchor and reporter for LAX Sports Network as well as a digital reporter for ACC Network.

“Courtney’s knowledge of the New England sports landscape coupled with her experience covering some of our team’s biggest recent moments will make her a valuable asset to our station,” Clarke said.

A Massachusetts native, Cox grew up in Lowell before attending Boston College. There, she competed for three years on the cheerleading team for the Eagles.

Her on-air career in sports also began at Boston College, where she was a sports reporter for Eagle Eye View and the in-game live host for Boston College Athletics sports games.

The Greg Hill Show has been in search of a third co-host since the departure of Danielle Murr in early March of this year. Cox is set to begin on the show July 19.

“This has already been the wildest experience and I can’t wait to officially get to work,” Cox said. “Greg, Wiggy, Ken, and Curtis have already been so welcoming and I’m honored to join this family and this new wave at WEEI and Audacy.”

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weei#Sports Reporter#Audacy Boston#Nesn#Super Bowls#Lax Sports Network#Acc Network#Eagles#Eagle Eye View#Boston College Athletics#Coxcourtney#Greghillweei#The Greg Hill Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Sports
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Get your clubs ready, Topgolf is coming to Fenway Park

The interactive golfing experience is scheduled to take place from Nov. 3 through 5. The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will be coming to Fenway Park in November, according to Fenway Sports Management. “We always look for new and unique events to share with the Boston community at Fenway Park and...
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox hit 5 homers, beat Blue Jays 7-4 in Buffalo finale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe connected back-to-back as the Boston Red Sox won a home run derby, beating Toronto 7-4 Wednesday night in the Blue Jays’ final game at their temporary Buffalo home. In the middle of the third inning, Blue Jays players and coaches came...
NFLPosted by
Boston

Patriots officially sign Christian Barmore to complete rookie contracts

Barmore's four-year deal is worth about $8.5 million. The Patriots’ 2021 rookie class is now officially in the fold. Christian Barmore’s agent Nicole Lynn announced the second-round pick signed his rookie contract today. The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman is represented by Klutch Sports and was the last first-year Patriot to ink his deal.
NFLPosted by
Boston

Alex Guerrero says Tom Brady will play to 45 — and maybe beyond

"TB12" trainer Guerrero says he expects Brady to play until 45 but is preparing in case the quarterback wants to play longer. Longtime personal trainer Alex Guerrero has never had a client quite like Tom Brady, who has repeatedly defied Father Time to stay at the top of the NFL for two decades.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Study: Red Sox’ Garrett Richards sees big spin rate dip sans sticky stuff

A study by the New York Times revealed Richards has lost significant revolutions on his fastball, which has coincided with a drop in the pitch's effectiveness. Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards’s quest to reinvent himself following MLB’s foreign substance crackdown continues to be an arduous one. Since the league...

Comments / 0

Community Policy