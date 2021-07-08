Sony ad shows PS5 being used upside down and this is becoming a thing now

A new Sony ad shows the PS5 being used upside down, and I'm starting to wonder if that's just how it's supposed to be positioned. Actually, it's pretty clear Sony just messed up... again. Consoles always go disc-drive-down, plus PlayStation itself shows the PS5 right-side-up in countless promotional materials, not to mention the console's instruction manual. And yet, a new ad shared to Sony's official Twitter account briefly showed the console set up in a TV stand upside down. The ad has since been pulled - a clear admission of wrongdoing - but it's hard not to notice an emerging trend here.