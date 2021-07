LeAnn Rimes is reminding everyone how important it is to shake off expectations and follow your heart every once in a while. The country singer took to Instagram this week to share a particularly touching story about what happened right before she was supposed to go to dinner with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, on Father's Day. LeAnn posted a photo on her Soul of EverLe Instagram account along with a lengthy, but powerful caption. "I chose swimming over looking pretty… That may seem like much of nothing to most of you, but it’s a big deal for me. See, I knew we were going out to dinner for Father’s Day and I needed to get dressed, but I jumped in the pool anyway."