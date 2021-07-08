After winning first three games, Miami Marlins fall flat in finale vs Dodgers
The Miami Marlins' magic against the defending World Series champions ran out on Thursday. After winning three games with late-inning heroics, a rough fifth inning paved way to a 6-1 Marlins loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot park that capped the four-game series and stopped the Marlins from getting the sweep. The Dodgers chased Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara by hitting four consecutive singles to start what would ultimately become a five-run fifth inning.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0