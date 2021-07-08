After winning first three games, Miami Marlins fall flat in finale vs Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the Miami Marlins in the third game of a four-game series from LoanDepot Park on Wednesday night. The Dodgers will look for their first win of the series after dropping the first two to the Marlins. Los Angeles will send out Jake Reed to the mound to give them a spark tonight. Meanwhile, the Marlins are coming off a 5-4 and 2-1 win over LA in the first two games. They’ll counter with Ross Detwiler, who already has a win under his belt this season.