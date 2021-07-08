New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Jordan Montgomery vs. Logan Gilbert

The off-day after the All-Star Game always feels quiet, and this year, it seems even more eerily calm than others. That’s because both the All-Star festivities and the 2021 MLB Draft came to a close on the same day. We went from tons of news to almost nothing at all, especially since it’s not like there’s a Manny Machado trade in the works à la 2018 to spice up the news cycle on an otherwise-sleepy Wednesday. Enjoy the calm while you can. Beginning tomorrow night, the Yankees have serious work to do.