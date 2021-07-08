Cancel
MLB

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Jordan Montgomery vs. Logan Gilbert

By Jon Rimmer
Pinstripe Alley
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you swore off Yankee baseball for awhile after Sunday afternoon’s debacle against the Mets, few residents of Yankee-land would have blamed you. Whether your sabbatical was by choice or partly by necessity (West Coast night games force baseball breaks upon us sometimes) either way, I’ve got good news: The Yankees have won three in a row and are 1.5 games closer to first place than they were early Sunday evening. They’ll be on the field today at 4:10 pm EDT in Seattle aiming for their fourth win in a row and a series sweep of the Mariners.

