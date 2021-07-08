Dare Rosenthal set to transfer to Kentucky

When Michigan State landed Temple transfer Anthony Russo on December 16th, fans rushed to various different conclusions. Some felt that Russo would be a surefire starter in East Lansing due ultra-productive career in Philly, which included him finishing in the top four in Temple history when it comes to passing yards, TDs, and completions. Others completely looked past this production to focus on his admittedly alarming interception numbers. I think the correct reaction is somewhere in between. Then when you look at some of the tools that returning QB Payton Thorne possesses, the battle gets even murkier. Let's dive into the comparison between Russo and Thorne, facet-by-facet.