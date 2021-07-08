Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Dare Rosenthal set to transfer to Kentucky

By Shea Dixon
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU returned all five starting offensive linemen from the 2020 roster, but with a little more than a month until fall camp begins ahead of the 2021 season, one of the key names entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. LSU junior left tackle Dare Rosenthal, who was entering his fourth year...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Basketball#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Off The Bench With Hester#Ferriday High School#Vip#Tigers#Itunes#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
247Sports

LSU announces 2021 Coaches Caravan schedule

BATON ROUGE – Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) and LSU Athletics announced that the popular tour featuring LSU coaches will return as a live radio show. The radio show, “Off the Bench”, hosted by former Tigers Jacob Hester and T-Bob Hebert, will feature LSU coaches Dennis Shaver, Ed Orgeron and Will Wade, LSU special guests, and TAF President & CEO Matt Borman.
College Sports247Sports

SEC Network analyst tabs Kentucky OL best in the SEC

The 2021 season will mark Kentucky's first without offensive line coach John Schlarman, who passed away in November after a two-year battle with cancer. But Schlarman's legacy lives on in the "Big Blue Wall," who has been named the best offensive line unit in the SEC by SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic.
College Sports247Sports

Notebook: Clemson at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst, and linebacker Jamie Skalski represented Clemson at ACC Kickoff on Thursday. Some of the notables from their breakout session are below. Reminder: Next week, Clemson247 will roll out in-depth coverage of what we gathered from media...
College Sports247Sports

Auburn QB Bo Nix evaluates LSU transfer T.J. Finley

This fall, Bo Nix will have a new face with him in the quarterback room. LSU transfer T.J. Finley will serve as an understudy to Nix, and the junior Auburn quarterback is trying to get his new teammate up to speed. During SEC Media Days on Thursday, Nix was asked...
Georgia State247Sports

WATCH: Dabo Swinney jokes about Notre Dame and Georgia joining the ACC

During last year’s COVID-19 shortened college football season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish played as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference for the first time ever. The Fighting Irish finished 10-2 and lost to Clemson in the ACC championship game. This season, Notre Dame will return to being independent...
247Sports

Auburn QB Bo Nix: 'We're not scared of Alabama'

Bo Nix is quite confident. While the Auburn quarterback has to fend off LSU transfer TJ Finley for the starting gig, he’s confident in the Tigers’ ability to get some big wins this year, including over rival Alabama. The Iron Bowl is one of the most anticipated games all season...
Texas State247Sports

SEC Shorts: Texas gets held up at SEC security

News came out during the past 24-36 hours at SEC Media Days in Birmingham that Big 12 members Texas and Oklahoma had apparently made entreaties to join the Southeastern Conference. Fortunately for SEC fans, it didn't take long for SEC Shorts to put their usual hilarious spin on the situation. No matter whether you're for or against the move of the Sooners and Horns to the league, everyone will be on board with Texas' failed attempts to get past security and into the SEC offices while Oklahoma has no problem making their way in.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Bo Nix Confident Under New Coaching Staff

Auburn’s new head football coach, Bryan Harsin, has one thing that most in the Southeastern Conference don’t have. No, we’re not talking about being in the same state with Alabama’s Nick Saban. What Harsin has is a quarterback who has started for two years. It was no surprise that Harsin...
Texas State247Sports

WATCH: Texas trolls Texas A&M on social media

On Wednesday, college football received some major news when it was reported that Texas and Oklahoma have expressed interest in joining the SEC. Immediately, Texas A&M and its fan base balked at the idea, and the Longhorns decided to troll them one day later. Texas and Texas A&M haven't met...
Charlotte, NC247Sports

What D.J. Uiagalelei, Matt Bockhorst, Jamie Skalski said at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson players quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, linebacker Jamie Skalksi, and offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst represented Clemson at ACC Kickoff on Thursday. Their responses from the podium are below. SKALSKI. Q. Not many people get to say they played six years of college football. With that being said, how...
Indianapolis, IN247Sports

Report: Big Ten plans to start rotating the football title game

Since 2011, the Big Ten Conference’s championship game has been held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, this may soon be changing. According to a report from NJ Advanced Media’s James Kratch, the Big Ten plans to start rotating the football title game to different locations. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren also reportedly told the outlet that he’s open to MetLife Stadium as a future host.
College Sports247Sports

Two-Minute Drill: Harsin, Nix and Pappoe at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Alabama–Bryan Harsin made his initial appearance at Southeastern Conference Football Media Days and focused on his coaching philosophy while answering questions from sportswriters and others at the event. Auburn's first year coach brought a pair of juniors to represent his 2021 team–quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe. The...
MLB247Sports

Jaden Hill signs with Colorado Rockies

Former LSU pitcher Jaden Hill is officially a Colorado Rockie. The organization signed its 44th overall selection of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday. MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis reported Hill signed for his full $1,689,500 slot value designated for the 44th pick. In seven starts for the...
Ohio State247Sports

2024 DE Elias Rudolph has three offers

Cincinnati Taft defensive end Elias Rudolph is one of the early class of 2024 prospects to know in the state of Ohio. An athletic 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher, Rudolph has offers from Cincinnati, Bowling Green and Buffalo at the FBS level. "Receiving my first offer was awesome at first it...
Mississippi State247Sports

Jess Davis to join roster of reigning national champs

Mississippi State has grown accustomed to Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan patrolling the outfield at Dudy Noble Field. With both Bulldog legends now moving on to pro baseball, opportunities for other players are opening up. Former UAB standout, Jess Davis, looks to take full advantage of one of those vacancies in the Diamond Dawg defensive line-up.
Michigan State247Sports

Who will win MSU's quarterback competition?

When Michigan State landed Temple transfer Anthony Russo on December 16th, fans rushed to various different conclusions. Some felt that Russo would be a surefire starter in East Lansing due ultra-productive career in Philly, which included him finishing in the top four in Temple history when it comes to passing yards, TDs, and completions. Others completely looked past this production to focus on his admittedly alarming interception numbers. I think the correct reaction is somewhere in between. Then when you look at some of the tools that returning QB Payton Thorne possesses, the battle gets even murkier. Let's dive into the comparison between Russo and Thorne, facet-by-facet.
Oklahoma State247Sports

EMERGENCY PODCAST: Latest on Texas, Oklahoma exploring options to join the SEC

The Flagship Podcast is back with an emergency show after news broke that Texas and Oklahoma have shown interest in joining the SEC. Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes deliver the latest intel on the potential move for Texas and Oklahoma as the SEC officials have shown mutual interest in potentially adding the two historical powerhouse programs to the league and expand to the first super conference in College Football.
Charlotte, NC247Sports

Louisville football take center stage at ACC Football Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham answered the question about turnovers more than a dozen times on Thursday, while Marshon Ford explained his role in the offense and his rise from walk-on to one of the best tight ends in the ACC. C.J. Avery told his take...
Charlotte, NC247Sports

ACC Media Days: NC State QB Devin Leary

ACC Media Days continued Thursday from Charlotte and it focused on the Atlantic Division. One of the players representing NC State was redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary. Leary saw action in four games, making three starts, completing 66-of-110 passes for 890 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions before being...

Comments / 0

Community Policy