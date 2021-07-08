Keenan Norris’ new novel, ‘The Confession of Copeland Cane,’ imagines an East Bay dystopia

What’s in a name? How tightly can a song, minutes made of just words and rhythm, bind members of a community together? What is revealed in a dance honed by tradition?. Mexican American singer Linda Ronstadt was born in Arizona with a German surname, but she embraced and found refuge, never mind immense international success, by embracing her Mexican identity. Her grandfather was born in the town of Banámichi in Sonora, Mexico, and it is an international trip to this ancestral home that drives the on-the-road documentary known as “Linda and the Mockingbirds,” interspersed with performances and personal stories that tie into national stories of gentrification, immigration and identity.