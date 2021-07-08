Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Charges Allege Missing Vape Pen Prompted Rochester Machete Attack

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete early Wednesday was arraigned in Olmsted County Court this morning. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. The criminal complaint alleges he chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 in the morning and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.

kroc.com

Comments / 0

106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Police#Laceration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Anoka County, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Teenager Shot In Fridley Declared Brain Dead; Shooter Charged

Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - What had been a shooting investigation involving a Twin Cities teenager has become a murder case that involves another teen. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 15-year-old Anthony Rouse of Blaine was declared dead Tuesday as a result of his injuries. He had been taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being shot and doctors say he “sustained catastrophic injury to his brain due to lack of oxygen and blood flow.”
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Woman Recovering From Gunshot Wound

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police continue looking for suspects connected to a weekend shooting that left a woman in the hospital. Several shots were fired at a 2nd-floor room at the Motel 6 located along the west Highway 52 frontage road near 19th St NW. The 20-year-old...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Two Hurt In Rural Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash

Dover, MN (KROC AM News) - A motorcycle crash in rural Olmsted County injured two people. The sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Cole McGuire of Chatfield lost control of his motorcycle and crashed south of Dover around 10:30 pm Sunday. A passenger - 29-year-old Kristin Winkels of Chatfield - suffered head...
Motley, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Police Arrest 100-Year-Old Woman for Her Birthday

The Motley, Minnesota Police Department made a citizen's hundredth birthday extra special. They shared the unique way of celebrating on their Facebook page saying:. Billie turned 100 years old today and told us that she has never been in trouble in her entire life, and her only birthday wish was to ride in a squad car. So we of course obliged and gave Billie a ride around town in style in the front seat of the squad car with the lights and siren running and the fire department escorting us.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Reports Indicate Early Morning Shooting In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There has not been an official report from the Rochester Police Dept. but it appears there was a shooting in the city early Saturday. Scanner and social media reports indicate it occurred sometime between 2:00 and 2:30 am in the area of Motel Six and 18 ½ Ave NW.
Dover, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Dover Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Her Apartment

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from the public in identifying three robbery suspects. Captain Scott Behrns says deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in Dover around 9:15 last night. He says a 44-year-old woman called 911 shortly after she was held up at gunpoint inside her apartment in the 100 block of Center Street West in Dover.
Oronoco, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Body In Burned-Out Oronoco Home Identified

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman found dead in her burned-out home in Oronoco Thursday. Capt. Scott Behrns says the medical examiner positively identified the woman as 82-year-old Ruth Oleson. Her body was found in a bedroom in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Three Vehicle Crash In Rural Olmsted County

Marion, MN (KROC AM News) - Only one person was hurt in a crash in rural Olmsted County Thursday involving three vehicles. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck, an SUV, and a car were southbound on Highway 52 when they collided. The truck was driven by an unidentified...

Comments / 0

Community Policy