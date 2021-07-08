Charges Allege Missing Vape Pen Prompted Rochester Machete Attack

The Motley, Minnesota Police Department made a citizen's hundredth birthday extra special. They shared the unique way of celebrating on their Facebook page saying:. Billie turned 100 years old today and told us that she has never been in trouble in her entire life, and her only birthday wish was to ride in a squad car. So we of course obliged and gave Billie a ride around town in style in the front seat of the squad car with the lights and siren running and the fire department escorting us.