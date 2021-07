So far in 2021, San Francisco's streets have seen fewer reports of feces than both 2020 and 2019. An SFGATE review of 311 case data found that there were 13,856 reports of human or animal waste in the city between Jan. 1 and July 12, which is down from 16,547 reports of feces over the same time period in 2020. In 2019, there were 14,337 reports of waste on streets between Jan. 1 and July 12.