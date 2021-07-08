Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rainsville, AL

NACC to award 251 loyalty scholarships

By SPECIAL TO THE REPORTER
Sand Mountain Reporter
 14 days ago

RAINSVILLE – Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has announced it will award more than 250 students a one-time Loyalty Scholarship for the upcoming Fall semester. These scholarships will specifically benefit graduating high school seniors who previously completed Dual Enrollment courses at NACC. The Dual Enrollment program at NACC has been very successful, and the college is proud to reward those students with this scholarship.

www.sandmountainreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainsville, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Federal Student Aid#College Tuition#High School#Dual Enrollment#Gpa#The Loyalty Scholarship#Nacc Edu#Financial Aid Department#Fafsa#Social Security Number
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy