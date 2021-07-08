NACC to award 251 loyalty scholarships
RAINSVILLE – Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has announced it will award more than 250 students a one-time Loyalty Scholarship for the upcoming Fall semester. These scholarships will specifically benefit graduating high school seniors who previously completed Dual Enrollment courses at NACC. The Dual Enrollment program at NACC has been very successful, and the college is proud to reward those students with this scholarship.www.sandmountainreporter.com
