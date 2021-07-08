Jefferson County denies Saathoff post-release, gives 393 days in correction
FAIRBURY, Ne. - Trey Saathoff of Diller is being denied post-release. Jefferson County District Judge Vicky Johnson sentenced the 25-year-old to 393 days for violating probation, this morning. Saathoff was originally on probation for accomplice to murder. Joe Casson represented the state in the hearing, and stated that Saathoff made no attempt to follow the terms of his probation.southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
