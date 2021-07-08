Cancel
California State

Newsom asks all Californians to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15% amid drought

By Taryn Luna Los Angeles Times
sandiegouniontribune.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday expanded his regional drought state of emergency to apply to 50 California counties, or roughly 42% of the state’s population. Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to voluntarily cut back on household water consumption by 15% compared with last year as drought conditions worsen and temperatures continue to rise across the state and the Western United States.

