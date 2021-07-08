Newsom asks all Californians to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15% amid drought
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday expanded his regional drought state of emergency to apply to 50 California counties, or roughly 42% of the state’s population. Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to voluntarily cut back on household water consumption by 15% compared with last year as drought conditions worsen and temperatures continue to rise across the state and the Western United States.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
