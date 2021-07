Q: Is Tyler Herro out of touch with his “I don’t think I’ve regressed” comment? His belief that he’s still trending upward and skyward to superstar status in the NBA is what has the trade rumors going full force and not in a good way. — Rodney, Sarasota. A: No, ego as confidence is an NBA currency. It is the player who doesn’t believe he can be better that you have to worry about. As long as ...