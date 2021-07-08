Cancel
Tony Scott: How A BeBop Jazz Clarinetist Invented New Age Music

By Dan Ouellette
udiscovermusic.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key player in the New York jazz scene of the 50s, clarinetist Tony Scott made a dramatic, career-changing turn at the end of that decade. In 1959, he pursued a nomadic lifestyle for six years, following an insatiable curiosity for exploring new tonalities, asymmetrical phrasing, and improvisation beyond bebop, the dominant American jazz sensibility of the time. What eventually emerged was three fascinating records that, today, are regarded as the first New Age albums.

