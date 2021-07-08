Cancel
Did Ford and Shelby just announce a high-performance Bronco?

By Ronan Glon
Autoblog
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord is putting the final touches on a high-performance evolution of the new Bronco, but it's not the only firm looking at ways to wring more power out of the off-roader. Famed tuner and manufacturer Shelby American appeared in an ambiguous preview video that strongly suggests a hot-rodded SUV with Mustang genes is around the corner.

CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There's Still One Major Ford Bronco Problem

The obvious good news is that following some delays, the Ford Bronco is now in production with customer deliveries currently underway. The rollout is a long time coming. However, not everything is going as planned for one of the Blue Oval's hottest new vehicles. But let's back up for a moment first.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Yes, This Is Really the Ford Bronco’s Front License Plate Mount

It looks like it's trying to spit it out. Front license plates are a tough detail to accommodate in any vehicle design, especially one as rigidly retro as the regal 2021 Ford Bronco. In retrospect, it should have been obvious why Ford didn't show off prototypes with plates installed, because if it had, we would've realized its awful location.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Owners Discover Troubling Quality Problem

The reborn Ford Bronco is one of the most highly anticipated new vehicles on the market right now. Production delays caused frustration among early buyers some of whom bought a Bronco Sport instead. But patience has its virtues and Bronco SUVs are now on the road. However, there appears to already be a quality control problem regarding the Molded-in-Color hardtop.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This Electric Jeep Will Dethrone the Ford Bronco Sport

Hold on to your horses! A new Electric Jeep is riding into town. The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is shaking its hooves because this mystery Jeep EV might bring the heat. Plus, we suspect that it’s the Jeep Renegade 4xe. Is the Jeep Renegade 4xe coming after the Ford Bronco...
CarsTruth About Cars

Ford Bronco Owners Noticing Issues With Molded Roof

A few Ford customers are expressing concerns about the quality control of the new Bronco after noticing the molded hardtop seemed to be coming apart prematurely. The issue impacts an unknown number of early vehicles, with only a handful of owners suggesting they’ve noticed anything. However, those that are sounding alarm bells noted that the vehicle seemed put together when they purchased it, with the defects manifesting after a few weeks of regular use.
Carsmotor1.com

Ford Confirms Bronco Has Same Auto Transmission As Explorer

It’s been a year since Ford unveiled the all-new Bronco, and production is just now getting started after a painful number of issues delayed it. We know a lot about the new offering, though we expect to learn even more once it gets into the hands of customers. Until that happens, one new tidbit of information, which comes from TheBroncoNation.com, reveals that the new Bronco shares its transmission with the Ford Explorer.
CarsMotorAuthority

2021 Ford Shelby F-150 rolls in with 775 hp

Ford has a F-150 Raptor R coming for 2022, but Shelby American has already stepped up to the plate with its own V-8-powered performance pickup based on the latest F-150—and it packs a supercar-worthy 775 hp. The new 2021 Ford Shelby F-150 is built from an F-150 Lariat and is...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Here's the Ford Bronco Tailgating Gear You'll Want This Fall

Get ready for some football with these add-ons. To whet Bronco fans’ appetites, Ford released its list of accessories back in January of this year (here's the rundown from forum Bronco6G). Of course, there are a metric ton of mechanical upgrades available, like 4.46 or 4.70 rear axles, ring and pinions gears, a new front differential, and Lund trail armor. If you’re heading off-road, these are going to come in very handy.
CarsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Review: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Many vehicles have worn the iconic Bronco badge through the decades, from the original compact off-roader in 1965, to the F-150 derived second generation most famous for carrying O.J. Simpson, and the Ranger-based Bronco II in the 1980s. A new all-capable edition based on the current Ranger is imminent, but...
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Will Feature 10R60 Transmission From Ford Explorer

Several months ago, rumors started circulating that Ford intended to equip the 2021 Ford Bronco with the 10-speed automatic from the 2021 Ford Explorer, otherwise known as the 10R60. Until recently, The Blue Oval remained mum on the issue, but Bronco Nation was able to talk with Bronco Brand Manager Esteban Plaza-Jennings, who confirmed the earlier speculation while defending the company’s decision to utilize the transmission in a vehicle engineered for heavy off-road use.
CarsJalopnik

There's A Fairytale Story Behind The 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra Concept

Welcome to another installment of Cars Of Future Past, a series at Jalopnik where we flip through the pages of history to explore long-forgotten concepts and how they had a hand in shaping the cars we know today. Last week we learned the one-off 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra concept will...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

1996 Ford Bronco With 212,000 Miles Tests Its Old V8 On The Dyno

First things first. Even though this is a 1996 Ford Bronco, we know there will be readers diving into the comments with OJ Simpson jokes from his infamous 1994 police chase. So let's just get it out of the way so we can focus on what really matters here. How much juice is loose from this Bronco after 25 years and 212,000 miles? There, we said it so let's move on.
CarsCNET

Shelby Ford F-150 roars in with 775 hp and off-road enhancements

Make way for another super pickup: the 2021 Shelby Ford F-150. Shelby American on Thursday revealed the new truck, which will rock the streets and trails with up to 775 horsepower and some upgraded gear for the unbeaten path. Essentially, this is Shelby throwing its tuning prowess at the latest iteration of the standard Ford F-150. That's not a bad thing.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Teething Problems: Ford Bronco Owners Reporting Issues With Hardtop

It's been mere weeks since the first Ford Bronco deliveries began, and some teething problems have already come to the fore. Owners who took delivery of early build SUVs have already reported issues with the removable hardtop roof, a major part of what makes a Bronco, well, a Bronco. It...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2021 Ford Bronco Owners Say Their Hardtops Are Coming Apart Already

You'll have that on these big jobs. Ford's revival of the Bronco nameplate has been huge for off-road enthusiasts. After all, the U.S. hasn't really seen a two-door, trail-capable SUV that isn't a Jeep since the Bronco was last sold in 1996. It also helps that the base model is such an attractive buy, though as we all know, it hasn't been a perfect process.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Brand And Marmot Team Up To Promote State Parks

The 2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport are now available at Ford dealerships nationwide, even if the former is a bit harder to find and more expensive than the latter. Regardless, to promote the new family of off-road oriented vehicles, Ford and outdoor apparel and equipment company Marmot devised a new campaign aimed at promoting state parks all over the country. Better yet, the promotion has already launched, as both companies have dispatched rock climber Maiza Lima and photographer Willie Woodward to take a special 2021 Ford Bronco Sport First Edition to 15 state parks in 30 days.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

There’s a Hennessey Ford Bronco and It Might as Well Have 1 Million HP

Of course, the new Hennessey Ford Bronco doesn’t actually have 1 million horsepower. However, it might as well have. That is kind of the ethos at Hennessey. To give an example, the Hennessey Venom F5 makes 1,817 hp and supposedly can hit 300 mph. Again, this isn’t 1 million, but it really might as well be. So, what kind of sorcery did Hennessey do this time to make a 2021 Ford Bronco fit in with the crew?
Buying CarsCNET

How bad do you want a Ford Bronco? Owners are starting to flip them for $100,000

Is anyone surprised that early-2021 Ford Bronco owners are already out looking for a payday? A quick check of eBay Motors shows those with newly delivered Bronco First Edition SUVs are asking big, big bucks for them. How much? $100,000 or more in many cases. Some people aren't even waiting until their Broncos are actually delivered; they're attempting to hock their reservation spots for big bucks.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

5 Reasons Why a Jeepster Commando Is a Great Alternative to an Early Ford Bronco

While browsing the Raleigh, North Carolina, Craigslist, we spotted a decent 1972 Jeepster C-104 Commando for sale at what has become a normal price in today's elevated classic 4x4 market. Although we think the asking price is still high, when compared with sexier, better known classic vehicles like late 1960s/early 1970s Ford Bronco and even International Scouts, the Jeepster Commando, made only for two years, represents a great alternative for those seeking a boxy, classic compact 4x4 that is super fun in stock form and can be modified to be completely trail capable with very little effort. The bones of the 1972 and 1973 C-104 Jeepster features some of the greatest parts AMC's Jeep had to offer at the time, so we thought it'd be fun to use this particular Jeepster we found for sale to highlight five reasons why these are a great alternative to an early Ford Bronco if that's what you want and you can't afford one.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Watch: Ford Bronco Sport: Engineered To Be Cheap

Off-road enthusiasts complain that the Bronco Sport isn’t really an SUV. With the unibody construction and all-wheel drive, it doesn’t fit the typical body-on-frame off-road nirvana. But now that problems are starting to arise the Bronco Sport is really looking like it is just cheap and can’t hold a candle to its big Bronco brother.

