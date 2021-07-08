Cancel
Sony Currently Testing ‘Smart City’ Powered by its AI Cameras

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has published a new showcase of how its IMX500 sensors — backed by artificial intelligence (AI) processing — are at the core of three “smart city” trials currently being run in Rome, Italy. The IMX500 sensors were originally launched in May of 2020 and were what Sony called the...

Comments / 0

#Smart City#Camera#Smart Homes#Ai#Imx500#Ai
Comments / 0

