Sony Currently Testing ‘Smart City’ Powered by its AI Cameras

REVIEW – When I purchased my new home, one of the “must-have” upgrades on my list was a garage door opener. I knew that I would be frequently accessing my garage for numerous reasons and manually opening and closing the door each time would be a pain. My idea for a garage door opener did not stop there. I get packages from Amazon every week, and I hated the fact that I would open my front door to find a box on my steps exposed to the elements and in “ready-mode” for any package bandits. I had been reading up on the Amazon in-garage key delivery via the myQ app, and so this was a mandatory feature for any garage door opener that I would install. Enter the Chamberlain Secure View Garage Door Opener with Smart Camera!!