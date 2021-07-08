Cancel
Environment

Thursday Weather: light trades with drier conditions

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWAI'I (KITV4) - Expect a mostly sunny day with isolated showers. Trade winds will be light to moderate around 10 mph. High temperature in mid to upper 80s. Surf along south facing shores will lower through Friday as a south swell moves out. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the upstream trades being disrupted and lighter winds locally. An upward trend will be possible late in the weekend through early next week as the trades pick back up.

