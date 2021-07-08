Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Food Bank to distribute 200,000 meals this summer

valleyjournals.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContents of a meal box given to kids by the Utah Food Bank this summer. (Bill Hardesty/City Journals) If you said 14 meals for a Utah child, you would be right. As part of their Summer Food Service program, the Utah Food Bank provides meal boxes to individuals 18 and younger each week throughout Utah. The boxes are free and are design for one person for seven days—seven breakfasts and seven dinners. If a family has four children, they get four boxes.

www.valleyjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Society
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Vegetable Juice#Charity#The Utah Food Bank#Summer Food Service#Mjm Pizza Crackers#Pop Tarts#Barbecue Chicken#Usda#Kids Caf#Boys Girls Clubs#Grocery Rescuer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Milk
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Charities
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy