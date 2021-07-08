Denver businesses line up for wave of MLB All-Star Game visitors

DENVER — Guess the year from this quote in the Denver Business Journal: "People see houses going up and traffic getting worse, so the conclusion is we're in a boom." This could easily be from any number of stories from 2021, but it's from 1998, which incidentally is the last year that Denver hosted the MLB All-Star Game. Back then, the New York Times wrote that "Lower Downtown has been changed from skid row to LoDo" in an article that highlighted all of the people suddenly moving to the Mile High City.