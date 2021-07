Lateral flow tests (LFT) are 95 per cent effective at detecting Covid-19 if used at the onset of infection and soon after symptoms start, according to a new study.The tests return on-the-spot results in less than 30 minutes. LFTs have been made free on the NHS since April, but the government has not yet guaranteed that they will continue to be available free-of-charge past the end of July.PCR, polymerase chain reaction, tests cost up to £200 each and are required to prove that someone is “fit to fly” abroad. The tests supplied by private companies are sent to labs and...