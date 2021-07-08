Cancel
After "Tough" Week On the Waiver Wire, Rachel Banham Is Happy to Be Back With Lynx

By Mitchell Hansen
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Banham realized her dream of playing for the Minnesota Lynx when she was acquired via trade last year after spending her first three years in the league with the Connecticut Sun. This summer, the Lakeville native and University of Minnesota alum began her second season in Minnesota living out that dream. But Banham was waived on June 28, with both sides hoping to reunite if or when she cleared waivers.

