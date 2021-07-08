After "Tough" Week On the Waiver Wire, Rachel Banham Is Happy to Be Back With Lynx

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.