Postal banking could provide free accounts to 21 million in US without access to a credit union or community bank

Editor’s note: We often ask our daily newsletter subscribers what their thoughts are on everything from workplace culture to the dynamics of power within the nonprofit and social impact sector. One of our subscribers, Constance Billé, sent us a great response to one of our questions — a response which deserved to be more fully explored in a guest column. To our delight, she agreed to write one for us. We love when this interaction with our community introduces us to thoughtful and valuable new (to us) voices!