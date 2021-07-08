Postal banking could provide free accounts to 21 million in US without access to a credit union or community bank
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here. About a quarter of census tracts with a post office don’t have a community bank or credit union branch, suggesting postal banking could provide a financial lifeline to the millions of Americans without a bank account, according to our new research.generocity.org
