Postal banking could provide free accounts to 21 million in US without access to a credit union or community bank

By Terri Friedline, Ameya Pawar
generocity.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here. About a quarter of census tracts with a post office don’t have a community bank or credit union branch, suggesting postal banking could provide a financial lifeline to the millions of Americans without a bank account, according to our new research.

