SPONSORED CONTENT: The Langham, Boston has reopened after two years of a top-to-bottom transformation, ushering in a new era of American warmth and comfort with a reverence for European elegance. Built in 1922 as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and located in the very heart of the city, The Langham is now the place to recommend to visiting guests who want to experience luxury, service, and tradition through a distinctly modern lens.