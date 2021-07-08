Cancel
South Jordan, UT

Local librarian says library is still relevant to community

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Linner has worked at the county library since 1998 and believes that the library has so much to offer patrons. (Rachel Aubrey/City Journals) In an age where technology has caused so many traditional aspects of day-to-day living to become out dated, South Jordan librarian Anna Linner, believes that the local libraries still hold so much value to their communities. Since 1998 when she first began working at the library part time, Linner has seen the efforts the county library system has made to be an asset to the community through various programs and events.

